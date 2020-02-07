A beautiful moment as Ashley Graham posts picture of herself breastfeeding son









Ashley Graham is “grateful” after becoming a first time mother. Picture: AP Ashley Graham is “grateful” after becoming a first time mother. The 32-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child - whom they named Isaac Menelik Giovanni - into the world on January 18, and she has now taken to Instagram to thank her fans for their “love and support” as she listed all the reasons she’s “grateful”. Posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her son, she wrote: “I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever’ I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. @mrjustinervin and Isaac, thank you for being my favorite @prettybigdealpod guests so far (sic)” The beauty revealed her tot’s name earlier this week, when she and Justin spoke about the inspiration behind the moniker on her ‘Pretty Big Deal’ podcast.

Justin admitted he had wanted to call his "future son" Isaac ever since he was in middle school.

He said: "My sister Kia and I would have discussions about, 'Oh, one day, when we have kids ... .

"I brainstormed my own name for my future son, and I knew it was gonna be Isaac."

Ashley explained Menelik - which means 'son of the wise' - came after the couple visited Ethiopia and learned the country's first emperor was named Menelik I.

Giovanni was suggested by a friend and recognises both of the couple's grandfathers, as well as the founder of a church where Justin's parents were "saved and baptised", as all three men were named the English equivalent, John.

Citing Isaac's significance in the bible, Justin added: "So everything in his name is pointing to legacy."