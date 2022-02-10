A cautionary tale: Baby daddy vows never to send a DM again

The next time someone slides into your DMs or you find yourself tempted to slide into theirs, think long and hard about the possible consequences. You could either get rejected, muted and blocked, or you could get lucky and secure a hookup.

People are known to find love in their DMs but this guy got a whole lot more than he bargained, or budgeted, for. Twitter user @thuso_thelejane took to the bluebird app to warn his fellow gents about the possible dangers of sending those DMs. Along with a series of images of baby goodies including a few packs of disposable nappies, formula, wipes and baby clothes, he tweets: “I'm never sending a DM again,” with two crying-face emojis.

I'm never sending a DM again😢😢 pic.twitter.com/HIjlUmRKuT — 💪🏾Thee Guy💪🏾 (@thuso_thelejane) February 8, 2022 Anyone who has kids will know that those few basic items cost a pretty penny and it’s certainly not a once-off cost. Nappies, wipes and formula will be on his shopping list for at least a year. Every so often we see baby daddies going on to social media to share the woes of the financial implications of having a kid. While we don’t know the status of his relationship with his baby mamma, it’s clear that having a little one certainly wasn’t part of the plan when he sent that DM.