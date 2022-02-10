A cautionary tale: Baby daddy vows never to send a DM again
Share this article:
The next time someone slides into your DMs or you find yourself tempted to slide into theirs, think long and hard about the possible consequences.
You could either get rejected, muted and blocked, or you could get lucky and secure a hookup.
People are known to find love in their DMs but this guy got a whole lot more than he bargained, or budgeted, for.
Twitter user @thuso_thelejane took to the bluebird app to warn his fellow gents about the possible dangers of sending those DMs.
Along with a series of images of baby goodies including a few packs of disposable nappies, formula, wipes and baby clothes, he tweets: “I'm never sending a DM again,” with two crying-face emojis.
I'm never sending a DM again😢😢 pic.twitter.com/HIjlUmRKuT— 💪🏾Thee Guy💪🏾 (@thuso_thelejane) February 8, 2022
Anyone who has kids will know that those few basic items cost a pretty penny and it’s certainly not a once-off cost. Nappies, wipes and formula will be on his shopping list for at least a year.
Every so often we see baby daddies going on to social media to share the woes of the financial implications of having a kid.
While we don’t know the status of his relationship with his baby mamma, it’s clear that having a little one certainly wasn’t part of the plan when he sent that DM.
Since he sent out the post it’s been retweeted more than 1 000 times, spreading the “warning” far and wide.
While some users sympathised with him, others warned him that this was just the beginning.
One tweep responded, “Scariest pictures I've ever seen today,” while another said, Is this your first child? You're gonna be buying things every other day, just you wait.”
Scariest pictures I've ever seen today, https://t.co/BtMXz7LO59— Stay at Home🇿🇦 (@Reuben_RSA) February 10, 2022
Here’s a few other responses:
So sending a DM automatically causes pregnancy??? 😩😩😩😩 Life!!!! https://t.co/qQ8RPVqvsK— _____Kawe (@kongushu) February 9, 2022
I don't think there is anything wrong with sending DMs but people who don't use contraceptives anyway congratulations. https://t.co/GcqvUJCLjv— Gung Ho Gent 🇿🇦🇰🇼 (@MrSatyriasis_) February 9, 2022
I've committed to so many long term endeavours but this is one I'm so scared of right now 😂 https://t.co/nECuHMnPwb— 𝔞𝔟𝔰𝔡 ꀍ 𝔞𝔟𝔰𝔯 (@dedpixlroi) February 9, 2022
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Too late. This is for life. https://t.co/QfiPLvd4Uj— Bambi 💋 (@Lencer_B) February 9, 2022