A month after revealing she's a mom, Iggy Azalea blesses us with her son's name

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Iggy Azalea has named her son Onyx. The 'Fancy' hitmaker has revealed her son's moniker, a month after she confirmed she had become a mother in secret. In an Instagram post, she shared an audio clip of her chatting with her baby boy, which she titled: "Amethyst & Onyx." Meanwhile, Iggy - whose real name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly - confirmed she has a son back in June, as she confessed she had been "waiting for the right time" to announce the news because she felt "anxious" to share such a large part of her life. Writing on her Instagram Story at the time, she shared: "I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world ... I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words. (sic)"

Iggy has been famous for a number of years now but she previously confessed she wasn't "prepared" for success earlier in her career but she feels she has matured over time.

She confessed: "I think when you have mainstream success and you rocket launch into the spotlight, you aren't really prepared for a lot of the things that come with that. You can find yourself really putting your foot in your mouth a lot. When you combine that with the fact that you're 23, 24 years old ... I'm only 28 now, but there's a big difference between that and 23. A lot of things change in your late 20s. You're maturing and growing up and becoming an adult.

"And I'm not new to the industry anymore. I'm thinking a lot more heavily about what I say, what the repercussions of that may be, and being more responsible. It's not that I go out of my way not to say anything or be quiet, I think that it's just that when you really think about what you want to say, you might have less that comes out of your mouth. Because when you're just yapping, you could have a bit of verbal diarrhoea."