After ’really hard 24-hour labour,’ Witney Carson reveals she had Covid-19 when giving birth

Witney Carson had Covid-19 when she gave birth to her son Leo in January. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed their first child into the world following a “really hard 24-hour labour” earlier this year, and Witney has revealed she and her spouse tested positive for the virus when their son was born. She told fans on an Instagram Q&A: “So I’ve debated sharing this or not … but yes we did have Covid when Leo was born. “We gave it to my parents on Christmas Eve. They weren’t out of quarantine yet & had to meet their grandson for the first time through a window literally broke my heart into pieces. (sic)” The couple announced their new arrival with a picture of them holding their son’s hand.

The 27-year-old dancer wrote on Instagram at the time: "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers! (sic)”

Witney previously said she wanted to be “induced at 39 weeks”, because she didn’t want to go through the risk of having a C-section.

In an Instagram video posted a month before the birth, she said: "I just don't want the risk of having a C-section.

"I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there's been a lot of studies about how they've had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term - so that's kind of what I'm basing my decision off of."

Witney and Carson announced their baby news in July, with the former sharing a photo of herself holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test while hugging her husband.

She later said: "Family has meant everything to me throughout this pregnancy. Through all the emotional ups and downs, they have stood by my side to help me through it. So much good advice and love for me and baby.

"Carson, my husband, has been especially amazing! I couldn't do this without him. He really is my rock and I couldn't be more grateful for his compassion and patience."