All the baddies who had babies this year

The year 2022 said, “all baddies shall have babied.” This was definitely a baby boom year because almost everyone close to me had a child (some are still pregnant and will give birth next year“, but that’s a story for another day. Most millennial influencers and media personalities became parents, proof that we are getting old.

In celebration of parenthood, let’s look at the baddies who had babies. Rihanna When Riri announced her pregnancy in January, the internet broke. I mean, she’s always been known as the “bad gal”, and news that she was becoming a mother was exciting. Nonetheless, she broke society's norms and expectations that a pregnant woman should be “covered”. The “Work” hitmaker was out and about, wearing clothes that revealed her bare baby pump. She gave birth in May and has not revealed the name of the child.

File Picture: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin) Ayanda Thabethe The co-founder of Quick Face Beauty showed us her pregnancy journey from start to finish. From the maternity shoots, gender reveal, baby shower and the birth itself, she made sure her followers saw it all. She gave birth to a baby boy in March. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) Blue Mbombo

The former reality TV star gave her fans a Valentine's gift by announcing her pregnancy using a well-coordinated video. After that, she started doing campaign shoots with her pregnancy, gracing magazine covers and sharing her journey. Like Thabethe, she also posted a video of her birth experience. Mbombo is now the mother to a baby girl named Marang, Zalika Mbombo. She recently hosted a baptism ceremony for her baby girl. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo) Natasha Thahane It is unclear which month she gave birth because she has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps. She posted about her baby shower after it happened, and by May, she posted a picture showing off her now flat stomach. Nonetheless, we are happy for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Thahane (@natasha_thahane) Jhené Aiko The singer recently gave birth to her second child and Big Sean’s first. She revealed her pregnancy in July and had a baby shower in October, surrounded by close friends and family. She gave birth on November 8 to a baby boy named Noah Hasan. Leona Lewis