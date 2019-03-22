Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Taking the interactive animation format for children a notch higher, Netflix has announced a new show "Battle Kitty", based on a concept emerging from its creators' Instagram posts.



The kitty is small, fluffy and rocks a fierce pink bow. She uses its super-strength to defeat all the monsters on Battle Island and be crowned Champion. Kitty will give children everywhere the power to explore and navigate their own adventures as they unlock new paths and layers in a futuristic-medieval world.





"Netflix has given me the incredible opportunity to help change how young people see themselves. Like Kitty, an aspirational underdog with a big spirit of determination, I want kids who feel small to realize instead that they can stand strong, have friends, and go on to do amazing things," said "Battle Kitty" creator Matt Layzell.





"Battle Kitty" originated as "The Adventures of Kitty & Orc" on Layzell's Instagram. He is a first-time showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer.





According to Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids and Family, Netflix, "Battle Kitty" is a mirror reflection of Layzell.





"An inspiring, surprising, and incredibly fun show that is infused at every turn with huge amounts of both humour and heart," Cobb said.





"This series pushes the boundaries of storytelling in entirely new directions thanks to Matt's innovative interactive format, which will allow kids to engage in an expansive universe together with the most lovable new underdog," she added.





Netflix first gave a taste of the interactive format to its users through the kids segment with shows like "Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale", "Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile" a nd "Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout".





For adults, "Bandersnatch: Black Mirror" got the audience hooked to the interactive format, and they can now look forward to "You Vs. Wild".





Viewers will join "Man Vs. Wild" famed survival expert Grylls on the new eight-episode adventure, and will decide what he eats, encounters, and experiences on the show, which will be live from April 10.





The announcements were made at the Netflix Labs event at the streaming platform's headquarters in Sunset Boulevard here.



