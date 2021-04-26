Ashley Graham admits becoming a mom in lockdown was tough

Ashley Graham admits becoming a mother in the coronavirus pandemic was a "whole other level".

The model welcomed son Isaac into the world in January 2020 and she admits that becoming a mom amid the health crisis was really tricky but she was lucky she could have the maternity leave she needed.

She said: "Being a new mom has been really hard as it is, but being a new mom during the pandemic is a whole other level. It gave me the maternity leave that my body could have never asked for. Some working moms have to go back to work just after a few weeks and that’s assuming they even get a maternity leave at all. It’s like these employers are like, 'Hey congratulations on growing a whole new human from scratch, but we really need you back at work like A-S-A-P.' It’s not OK."

And the 33-year-old model - who has son Isaac with her husband Justin Ervin - felt lucky she got to spend so much time with her family amid the pandemic.

Speaking as she guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, she explained: "The lockdown meant that we got to spend a lot of actually extra quality time together as a family.

"It was definitely a real role reversal and it was really tough because we’d be trying to get Isaac to sleep … and we had to be like hey could you please keep it down up there!"

Meanwhile, Ashley previously said "mommy-shaming" on social media is "out of control”, as she’s always being bombarded with "unsolicited advice" from people who think they know how to raise her child.

She shared: "I remember how I felt when everybody told me what to do and sent me their unsolicited advice and their lists. If there's a question to be asked, ask it. But other than that, keep your trap shut and just let that mother figure it out. The mommy-shaming on social media is out of control."