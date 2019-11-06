Baby born with bones so brittle, even a sneeze could be harmful









File photo: Three days after her birth, they were given the official diagnosis that their daughter had OI. Picture: Flickr.com Five-month-old Mya Honca is so fragile that her parents have to handle her like a "china doll". The little girl has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). The shocking discovery was made when doctors found she had a fractured femur while in the womb. Also known as brittle bones, Mya's bones are so brittle that a sneeze, cough or giggle could cause a fracture. The result is that both her parents - Emma Tomlinson and Louis Honca - have to handle her with special care, and even made a warning sign for her baby carrier. “Mya is so fragile - it's like she's made of china or glass," Tomlinson told Yahoo News. “We have to be extra careful picking her up, changing her nappy or giving her a bath.

“She's so delicate even the slightest knock could result in a broken bone.

WATCH: What is OI?

The couple, from Hull, East Yorkshire, were first told about Mya's "abnormalities" during a routine, 20-week scan in January 2019.

“My pregnancy had been smooth-sailing up to that point,” added Tomlinson.

Three days after her birth, they were given the official diagnosis that their daughter had OI.

According to rarediseases.org, OI is a group of rare disorders affecting the connective tissue and characterized by extremely fragile bones that break or fracture easily (brittle bones), often without apparent cause.

The specific symptoms and physical findings associated with OI vary greatly from case to case, while the severity also varies greatly, even among individuals of the same family.