Five-month-old Mya Honca is so fragile that her parents have to handle her like a "china doll". The little girl has been diagnosed with a rare disease called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).
The shocking discovery was made when doctors found she had a fractured femur while in the womb. Also known as brittle bones, Mya's bones are so brittle that a sneeze, cough or giggle could cause a fracture.
The result is that both her parents - Emma Tomlinson and Louis Honca - have to handle her with special care, and even made a warning sign for her baby carrier.
“Mya is so fragile - it's like she's made of china or glass," Tomlinson told Yahoo News.
“We have to be extra careful picking her up, changing her nappy or giving her a bath.