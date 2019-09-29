London - Gels and powders designed to ease the pain of teething babies contain "potentially harmful ingredients", researchers say.
A study found that of 14 products examined, two contained sucrose (table sugar), six contained alcohol and six contained lidocaine, an anaesthetic used to numb tissue.
Researcher Nigel Monaghan, from Public Health Wales, said there is little evidence that the products are effective in reducing teething pain.
The British Dental Association (BDA) backed his view, and urged parents to be alert to the ingredients in the products.
The study comes after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announced in December that teething products with lidocaine would no longer be sold in supermarkets and high street shops, and would only be found in pharmacies.