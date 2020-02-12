London - A BBC show on how to stop babies crying at night has sparked scores of complaints.
'Trust Me, I’m a Doctor' on BBC2 looked at the evidence behind popular theories on how to deal with sleep-shy infants.
Methods included "controlled crying" – where an infant is left to wail for increasing periods before being comforted. Other practices covered were letting a baby "cry it out" and parents sleeping with their children.
But the BBC has revealed 262 viewers complained, accusing the programme of "inaccurate or irresponsible advice given on care for infants".
When the programme was shown last month on British TV, one viewer said: "I can’t believe you’re advocating controlled crying, a child is crying for a need which needs responding to. You’d never leave an adult to cry.’