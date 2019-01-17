Picture: YouTube screenshot



It's never going to end, is it? Someone might as well stick a fork in me because I'm done with all this Baby Shark business. When it was first was released about two years ago, reactions ranged from "aaah, it's so cute" to "I hate that effing song, make it stop."

Now as Valentine's Day approaches, the makers of Baby Shark, Pinkfong, have released a Valentine's version. The song seems to be less than a year old, but it's picking up traction closer to that day celebrated with roses and chocolates.





Some may find it cute, while others will turn away in absolute terror. Best be warned that it's coming to your home really soon, that's if it hasn't already.





And in other equally terrifying news, Pinkfong is planning to release a number of short videos via Netflix, a cartoon series and a musical in the coming years.





There's also talk of videogames, and, according to Bloomberg News, soon Alexa and Google Home assistants could be welcoming you home in that annoying "baby shark, doo, doo, doo" voice.







