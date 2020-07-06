Bernie Ecclestone, 89, teases he's not done having kids

Bernie Ecclestone is considering giving his newborn son a “little brother or sister” - despite turning 90 this year. The former Formula One boss became a father for the fourth time at the age of 89 last week when his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, gave birth to their son Ace, but Bernie has now teased his son may not be the last child he fathers, as he’s thinking about giving little Ace a sibling. Bernie - who will turn 90 in October - said: “Now I have more time on my hands and I hope I can spend it with my son as he grows up. I don’t know if we will stop here. Perhaps he should have a little brother or sister.” The business magnate is also father to daughters Deborah, 65, Tamara, 36, and Petra, 31, from previous marriages, and says that whilst he was “much younger” when he had his daughters, he was also too busy “running a business” to spend quality time with them. He added: “I am really happy. When I had the girls in the first place, obviously I was much younger.

“But also I was more worried about running a business than running around after them.”

And Bernie also insisted he doesn’t take any medication to help him in the bedroom.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, he said: “Do I take anything? No! Fabiana gives me some tablets - vitamin D - but I don’t take anything else.”

Meanwhile, Bernie recently said he wants to live "long enough" to see as much of his newborn baby as he can.

He explained: "It's all very good, I am very happy. It's different now, I'm more relaxed and my work is not so pressured so I can spend more time with him.'

"I just hope I live long enough to see as much of our baby as I can.”

Fabiana gave birth to Alexander Charles Ecclestone - who weighed 7lbs 1oz and is known as Ace - last week and said: "I'm very happy, it could not have gone better. We are thrilled as a family."