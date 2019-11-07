The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-month-old son Archie has two teeth and is beginning to crawl.
The couple surprised military families at a regular meet up at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor on Wednesday when they dropped in for coffee and spoke to other parents about their six-month-old son Archie.
Amy Thompson told Army & You magazine: "My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl - she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."
Duchess Meghan also revealed Archie has started cutting his teeth.
In a video shared on the couple's Instagram account featuring highlights of their visit, she told a group of youngsters: "Archie's got two teeth. Tiny ones, right there."