Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Brenda Ngxoli reveals surprise baby: ‘You can add mommy to my title of achievements’

Brenda Ngxoli. Picture: Instagram

Published Oct 24, 2022

Award-winning actress and TV host Brenda Ngxoli shocked her fans and followers when she revealed on social media this week that she is a new mom.

“The Queen” actress joins a long list of local celebrities including Natasha Thahane, Blue Mbombo, Ayanda Thabethe, Gugu Gumede, Faith Nketsi and Mbalenhle Mavimbela who recently embarked on an exciting journey of motherhood.

Without revealing too many details about the baby’s birthdate or gender, the star shared an adorable photograph of herself holding her bundle of joy wrapped in a pink baby blanket, simply captioning the post: “You can now Add ‘Mommy’ to my title of Achievements… Ta Ta-God😘”.

In another post, the Eastern-Cape-born star shared a video mash-up of her pregnancy journey, revealing her baby bumps in different stages of her pregnancy.

She captioned the post: “Most Precious Moment in My Life😘😘Good looking out Ta God and Those who were there for me…”

She added: “This journey made me appreciative and ever more grateful. At times there were blistering winds of challenges, tears, smiles and loads of laughter along the way…”

Fans and celebrity friends flooded Ngxoli’s comments section with messages of love and well wishes.

Filmmaker Terry Pheto commented: “Umtanami😍😍😍 Congratulations Dabs! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Former “Scandal!” actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote: “Congratulations my darling love!!!!! Welcome to the world darling baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Legacy” star Mary-anne Barlow said: “Ah that’s totally wonderful!!! Congratulations!!!! 💜”

“Happiness Ever After,” actress Renate Stuurman expressed: “Whaaaatt??!!!! That’s amazing ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations 😘😘😘”

Uzalo actress Babe Cele added: “Congratulations my darling 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

In her post, Ngxoli also thanked her friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and support.

In 2021, Ngxoli and her long-term partner Samphiwe Sitengile were featured in the popular S3’s Lifestyle and Travel show “Insider SA” where the couple spent their downtime at the Kruger National Park.

“I’ve got lots of fans, and would like to say that I’ve travelled and been exposed to quite a lot, but I think what I’m most proud of is realising that internal peace costs nothing,” she told Insider SA.

“When you’re out here, you realise that all you need to do is just learn the art of living and find peace and happiness.”

