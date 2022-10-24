Brenda Ngxoli reveals surprise baby: ‘You can add mommy to my title of achievements’

Award-winning actress and TV host Brenda Ngxoli shocked her fans and followers when she revealed on social media this week that she is a new mom. “The Queen” actress joins a long list of local celebrities including Natasha Thahane, Blue Mbombo, Ayanda Thabethe, Gugu Gumede, Faith Nketsi and Mbalenhle Mavimbela who recently embarked on an exciting journey of motherhood.

Story continues below Advertisement

Without revealing too many details about the baby’s birthdate or gender, the star shared an adorable photograph of herself holding her bundle of joy wrapped in a pink baby blanket, simply captioning the post: “You can now Add ‘Mommy’ to my title of Achievements… Ta Ta-God😘”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brenda Ngxoli 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@brendangxoli) In another post, the Eastern-Cape-born star shared a video mash-up of her pregnancy journey, revealing her baby bumps in different stages of her pregnancy. She captioned the post: “Most Precious Moment in My Life😘😘Good looking out Ta God and Those who were there for me…”

Story continues below Advertisement

Former “Scandal!” actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote: “Congratulations my darling love!!!!! Welcome to the world darling baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️” “Legacy” star Mary-anne Barlow said: “Ah that’s totally wonderful!!! Congratulations!!!! 💜” “Happiness Ever After,” actress Renate Stuurman expressed: “Whaaaatt??!!!! That’s amazing ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations 😘😘😘”

Story continues below Advertisement

Uzalo actress Babe Cele added: “Congratulations my darling 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾” In her post, Ngxoli also thanked her friends and colleagues for the outpouring of love and support. In 2021, Ngxoli and her long-term partner Samphiwe Sitengile were featured in the popular S3’s Lifestyle and Travel show “Insider SA” where the couple spent their downtime at the Kruger National Park.