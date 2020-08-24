British PM Boris Johnson dragged for baby sling boo-boo
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the rest of the world a rare glimpse of his 4-month-old son Wilfred while walking with fiancée Carrie Symonds in Scotland last week.
The British PM, who very rarely shares his private life, was staycationing at his summer home in the Highlands.
Although Baby Wilfred’s face was hidden during the outing, online users took issue after Symonds shared some of their vacay photos on social media.
Holding little Wilfred in a baby sling, Johnson appeared to have his son strapped too low for their liking.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds has shared photographs of their Scottish staycation showing the couple out walking in the countryside with their baby son Wilfred and dog Dilyn. 👶 🐶 Ms Symonds posted photographs of the three of them enjoying bright sunshine along the Scottish coast, with her in T-shirts and shorts and Mr Johnson in shirtsleeves and hiking boots carrying his son in a sling. ☀️ Click the link in bio to read more. 📷: Carrie Symonds #borisjohnson #primeminister #carriesymonds #staycation #scotland #politics #ukpolitics
Some pointed out that he was wearing the sling incorrectly, while others were concerned for Wilfred’s safety.
The Daily Mail listed a number of complaints on Twitter.
“Can someone check on baby Wilfred please? Canny worried about his neck, hips and spine after Boris slaps him into a holster and bounces him round on his stomach,” said one user.
Another responded with: “Why is the baby sling that low down by his waist? He looks dishevelled even when sporting a carrying device for the baby.”
Sue Banton, founder of STEPS, which provides support for those with hip and foot conditions, advised that trendy practices such as swaddling and baby slings could affect the development of babies’ hips.
“Slings that don’t keep the legs apart, car seats that are too tight and baby sleeping bags that are narrow around the legs can also be problematic,” she said.