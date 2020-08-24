British PM Boris Johnson dragged for baby sling boo-boo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Daily Mail listed a number of complaints on Twitter.

“Can someone check on baby Wilfred please? Canny worried about his neck, hips and spine after Boris slaps him into a holster and bounces him round on his stomach,” said one user.

Another responded with: “Why is the baby sling that low down by his waist? He looks dishevelled even when sporting a carrying device for the baby.”

Sue Banton, founder of STEPS, which provides support for those with hip and foot conditions, advised that trendy practices such as swaddling and baby slings could affect the development of babies’ hips.

“Slings that don’t keep the legs apart, car seats that are too tight and baby sleeping bags that are narrow around the legs can also be problematic,” she said.