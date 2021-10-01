Cardi B opens up about harrowing birth experience: 'I lost so much blood'

The 28-year-old rapper welcomed her second child earlier this month, and has said her labour process was harrowing because she ended up losing a significant amount of blood.

Speaking on her Instagram Story as she hit back at those who claim she has already had surgery to snap back into shape, she said: “Everybody is like ‘Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’

“You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy-a** delivery.”

Cardi went on to share a few poses she’s perfected in an effort to conceal parts of her post-baby body, and told her followers not to rush getting back into shape.