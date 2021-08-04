Channing Tatum did everything he could to keep Jenna Dewan "safe and comfortable" after giving birth. Jenna, 40, recently revealed she found it "really hard" after their eight-year-old daughter Everly was born because Channing was filming in London while she was working in Canada but he has insisted he still tried to look after her despite the distance.

Sources close to Channing, 41, told TMZ that he "chartered a private plane for Jenna, Everly and a doula - and rented out a nice home in [Vancouver]" when Jenna had to fly to Canada to work on 'Witches of East End' when Everly was just six weeks old. And, once filming on his movie 'Jupiter Ascending' moved to Chicago from London, Channing reportedly flew to Vancouver as much as possible, even when he could only get 24 hours off work. Insiders close to the former couple insist Jenna was not trying to bash Channing but she was just speaking about her experiences as a working mom.

Speaking on Dear Media's podcast 'Dear Gabby', Jenna explained: "I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves travelling at six weeks. That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult. "And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say. It was like, I just never stopped. You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness." However, Jenna felt more "grounded" when she welcomed her 16-month-old son Callum - with fiancé Steve Kazee, as they were forced to spend more time at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.