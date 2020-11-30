Chrissy Teigen calls to 'normalise formula’ feeding

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Chrissy Teigen has called to "normalise formula" feeding. The 'Lip Sync Battle' star admitted she felt "shame" when she found it difficult to breastfeed when her children Luna, four, and Miles, two, were babies and thinks more should be done to support those who opt to use bottles of formula milk instead of making them feel bad. She wrote on Twitter: "ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula. "normalize breastfeeding is such a huge, wonderful thing. but I absolutely felt way more shame having to use formula because of lack of milk from depression and whatnot. "people have surrogates, people have trouble breastfeeding and all you hear as a new, anxious mom is how breast is best.

ok I'm gonna say something and you all are definitely gonna make it a thing but here goes: normalize formula. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2020

"normalize breastfeeding' is great. 'normalize formula' is great, too! so yeah. that's all! normalize formula! your baby is gonna be BEAUTIFUL, PERFECT, AND OKAY.(sic)"

Chrissy - who recently tragically lost her and husband John Legend's third child, Jack, halfway into her pregnancy - recalled how she was driven "mad" by trying to pump her breast milk and admitted the stress and guilt were "too much".

As a result, the 35-year-old star has called to take the pressure off new moms, however they choose to feed their babies.

She wrote: "I remember pumping my ASS OFF, highest mode, so often, because I didn't trust milk was going into their mouthes if I breastfed. it drove me mad to the point I could only get an ounce. an ounce!

"the stress of it, combined with the guilt that you cannot do nature's most natural thing for your own baby is too much. I dunno why this is my crusade now. I just remember the sadness I felt and want you to know you are doing it right if your baby is fed, mama.(sic)"