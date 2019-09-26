Chrissy Teigen to be awarded with Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award







Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Picture: AP Chrissy Teigen is set to receive the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award. The 33-year-old model - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 16 months, with her husband John Legend - will be presented with the special award at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala in November, for using the platform to advocate for children. In a statement, she said: “I’m incredibly honoured to receive the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award, particularly because the organisation is so close to my heart. Baby2Baby has given me an opportunity to teach my children the importance of giving back to families struggling with providing their children with the most basic necessities.” Chrissy will join the likes of Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington, Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson, who have all received the honour from the charity - which provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities they deserve - in the past. Baby2Baby co-presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein said in a separate statement: “We are so proud to announce Chrissy Teigen as our 2019 honouree for her commitment to children in need.

"Not only does she use her platform to shine a light on children living in poverty, but she walks the walk and has given back to Baby2Baby in every conceivable way, from providing financial support to donating her own children’s items to the kids in our program. We’re honoured to present her with the Giving Tree Award this November.”

The organisation’s annual Gala raises millions of dollars for the charity’s cause, which has seen them give out over 70 million items to children from low-income families across America in the last eight years.

Baby2Baby also helps to support families who have lost everything in the wake of natural disasters, as well as children in hospital.