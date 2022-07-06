Cindy Mahlangu makes it Instagram-official that she is a mom

Actress Cindy Mahlangu has finally gone public with the news that she has welcomed a child. Mahlangu last year pulled a Kylie Kenner move with her subtle disappearance from social media. Her silence had the rumour mill rumbling with talk that she was expecting a child with her footballer boyfriend Bongani Zungu.

At the time, Mahlangu maintained her silence but now it seems she is ready to let her fans in on her happy moment. The “Kings of Joburg” posted a mirror picture of herself holding her baba. While his face is not visible, judging from the hand tattoo, the picture is taken by Zungu. Mahlangu limited the comments on her Instagram post, which was filled with lots of well wishes and a comment, even from Zungu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Mahlangu (@cindy_thando) The footballer is currently a free agent after leaving Amiens FC. He is reportedly in talks with Kaizer Chiefs and his former club Mamelodi Sundowns to return home. Mahlangu's relationship with the international footballer became public knowledge after a video of kissing went viral on social media. According to ZAlebs, Mahlangu on Father’s Day took to her Instagram stories, to wish Zungu a happy father's day. He is also said to have reshared the story after being tagged in the post.

Filming for “Kings of Joburg” where Mahlangu holds a lead role, has resumed. The actress will most likely return to her role of Phumzi, as her storyline ended on a cliffhanger. Prior to her social media disappearance, it was revealed she left Mzansi Magic’s popular “The Queen”.