Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian will "never come in-between" Tristan Thompson and their daughter True. The 35-year-old reality star has said it's "hard" to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend - whom she broke up with earlier this year when he was spotted kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party - but insists she'll never prevent the basketball star from seeing their 18-month-old daughter, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.

She said: "It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that."

She credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as she says they were "incredible" at splitting parenting duties.

She added: "I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us."