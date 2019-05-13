Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie, in this SussexRoyal handout photo issued to mark Mother's Day. Picture: Reuters

London - Making his debut last week swaddled in a shawl and hat, we only got a glimpse of his nose. Now the world has been given a look at Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s toes. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday released an image of Meghan’s hand gently cradling his tiny feet.

The picture of Archie – who was described as "to die for" by his beaming father after his birth last Monday – was posted on Instagram to mark Mother’s Day, which was celebrated in Meghan’s native US, six weeks after Britain.

An accompanying message on @sussexroyal, which has 7.5million followers, said: "Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor [sic] and celebrate each and every one of you."

While the message was a universal tribute to mothers, it will also be interpreted as a reference to Harry’s mother Diana, who died in 1997.

Royal watchers pointed out that the colourful spray of flowers in the background of the picture are forget-me-nots, which were Diana’s favourite flower.

Meghan, who has been joined by her mother Doria, also included a quotation from Lands, by African-American poet Nayyirah Waheed. It reads: "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."

It is not the first time the duchess has quoted Waheed, whose themes include love, race, heartbreak and cultural appropriation.

On International Women’s Day in 2017, after Meghan and Harry had started dating, she shared a poem which included the line "knowing your worth can save your life".

The image of Archie’s feet continues Harry and Meghan’s apparent desire to keep him out of the limelight as much as possible, despite the fact that he is the most famous baby in the world right now.

Palace aides are still refusing to reveal where he was born, although the birth is understood to have taken place at a private London hospital after Meghan’s plans for a home birth had to be abandoned.

The shawl Archie is wrapped in is thought to be the same one that he wore for his debut at Windsor Castle last Wednesday. Made from merino wool at the GH Hurt & Son factory in Nottingham, it costs £105 (about R1 900).

Daily Mail