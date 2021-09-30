DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are ’seeing flames’ as Baby Asante keeps them up at night

Looking after a newborn can really test your resolve, with the sleepless nights, endless nappy changes and demand feeding. That’s exactly where DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz find themselves now after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane, admitted that when it came to breastfeeding, she was almost defeated but pushed through. “Breastfeeding kicked my a**!!. Someone should have told me how tricky it could get. Anyway, I won eventually but WOW!” she wrote. Pictures: djzinhle IG Stories

The couple welcomed Baby Asante into the world a few weeks ago, and while it can prove difficult having a newborn and a 6-year-old, they are taking things in their stride.

The now-mom of two gushed about her baba, but also revealed that she and Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdah Bongz, look like zombies thanks to a lack of sleep. At least the ’Indlovu’ hitmaker saw the funny in breastfeeding after posting a short clip of herself expressing breast milk – oh the joys of parenting!

Taking to social media last week, the 37-year-old shared a series of pictures of herself cradling Baby Asante. Zinhle also thanked Murdah Bongz in a special message, saying she was “so grateful and beyond blessed”.