Cameron Diaz wants to spend “every second” with her daughter Raddix.
The 47-year-old actress and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, into the world at the end of December, and sources have said the beauty isn’t planning on hiring a nanny to help her with the tot, as she wants to do everything herself.
An insider said: “Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby.”
Sources have also spoken about Cameron and Benji’s surprise announcement, saying it isn’t “strange” they managed to keep the news a secret, because they’re a very private couple.
The insider added to People magazine: “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”