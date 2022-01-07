Dr Winnie Mashaba is ‘blessed’ with a baby girl

Gospel sensation and television presenter Dr Winnie Mashaba joins a long list of celebrities who managed to keep their pregnancies under wraps during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mashaba recently took to social to announce the arrival of her daughter, who was born on January 2, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy on social media.

“02.01.2022 I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you,” wrote the music icon. She went on to thank family and friends who supported her as she embarked on the journey to motherhood. “Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy,” added Mashaba.

MORE ON THIS Doctor of Sacred Music Winnie Mashaba: I have been blessed

“Ohh wow mogadibo a CONGRATULATIONS 🥳 🎉🙌🏾🙌🏾💝💝, welcome to motherhood,” wrote singer and actress Candy Tsamandebele. “Mommy 😍🌸💞 Baby girls are the sweetest… You will have so much fun dressing her up 💝 Congratulations Sisi 🎉,” commented gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo. “Oh Congratulations @winnie_mashaba ❤️🙏🏾sending both of you lots of love ❤️,” added gospel powerhouse Dr Reebeca Malope.

Mashaba has been sharing snapshots of her maternity photo shoot. In another post, Mashaba opened up about her struggles to conceive. She wrote: “My humble thanks to everyone for messages of support as I keep all women in prayers who are struggling to conceive. I know the pain of being called names, maltreatment etc.. and I assure you that God is with you throughout the journey. Be still 🙏🏽🙏🏽” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Winnie Mashaba (@winnie_mashaba) “This is my first ever Christmas with the most beautiful bump. I bless the Lord with so much gratitude 🙏🏽 as I continue praying for all the women who are longing to celebrate like me one day. God is the same in all the situations. Merry Christmas 🎄 family,” expressed Mashaba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Winnie Mashaba (@winnie_mashaba) Mashaba, who has managed to keep her personal life out of the limelight, told Drum in 2017 that she had suffered two miscarriages. “After two miscarriages, I gave everything to God,” she told the publication. “Sometimes I joke and say maybe God knows if He gives me children now, I’m going to neglect the other responsibilities I have.”