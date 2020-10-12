Duchess Meghan compares breastfeeding to ’running a marathon’

Duchess Meghan has likened breastfeeding to "running a marathon".

The Duchess of Sussex - who has 17-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with her husband, Prince Harry - admits she found it tough balancing her royal commitments and her baby.

She said: "Breastfeeding is like running a marathon, so between every official engagement I was running back to make sure our son was fed, and it was a lot."

In a famous interview last year, the actress was asked if she was OK, to which she replied she was not, but she was "in a moment of vulnerability" at the time.

Speaking on a new podcast, she added of why she said she wasn't OK: "I just answered honestly, because I was in a moment of vulnerability because I was tired, there was no presentation, it was just 'Here's where I am, I'm a mom who is with a four-and-half-month-old baby and we are tired.'"