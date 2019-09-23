The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome. Picture: Reuters

Chances are while reading this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already settled into their new home for the next few days. And their South African fans are in for a treat. According to British tabloid, The Express, Meghan has come baring gifts for local charity mothers2mothers. Although the NPO is not on their official schedule, the duchess will reportedly make the time to visit.

"The Duke and Duchess were inundated with gifts for baby Archie from organisations and the general public," a palace source said. “They were incredibly grateful but one little baby can only wear so many clothes and he’s growing fast!

“So the Duchess decided to being a number of his presents to re-gift them to South African children and families most in need."

Located in Cape Town, mothers2mothers is an international nonprofit organisation dedicated to preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV by providing education and support for pregnant women and new mothers living with HIV.

Royal fans of the charity were pleased to hear the announcement that Meghan would be making a personal and last minute visit to their organisation, The Express reported.

We are thrilled to confirm that HRH #DuchessofSussex will be visiting mothers2mothers on Wednesday in Cape Town, #SouthAfrica as part of the #SussexRoyalTour! Keep an eye on our social channels for more details in the next few days: https://t.co/TLNHUAPi4w pic.twitter.com/9iWWwwy8L5 — mothers2mothers (@m2mtweets) September 22, 2019

