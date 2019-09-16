The sequence started with the royal as a baby in mum Diana’s arms and moved on to his first day at nursery and teenage years with brother William. Picture: Instagram

London - It wouldn’t be a birthday without at least one surprise. And the Duchess of Sussex sprung a touching one for husband Harry’s 35th on Sunday when she revealed a previously unseen picture of their son Archie gazing lovingly at his father.

The black and white image, from Archie’s christening, was part of a down-the-years collage Meghan posted on social media.

The sequence started with the royal as a baby in mum Diana’s arms and moved on to his first day at nursery and teenage years with brother William. It then featured his charity work, his time in the Army and his wedding day.

Beneath the collage, Meghan’s tribute read: "Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day.

"You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!"

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official royal Instagram account also used a picture of the brothers to wish Harry "a very happy birthday".

Daily Mail