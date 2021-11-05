Duchess Meghan's ex-husband Trevor Engelson announces birth of second child, calls his wife ’a gangster’

The Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson has become a father for the second time. The 45-year-old director-and-producer has announced the arrival of his and wife Tracey's daughter Sienna Lee on Instagram.

Introducing the little one to the world, the father-of-two wrote: "World, meet baby girl Sienna Lee Engelson… my wife is a gangster! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woman's Day Magazine Australia (@womansdayaus)

"I don't know what I did right, but I'm the luckiest guy I know." Trevor had been spotted in Los Angeles carrying the newborn in a car seat on Thursday. The couple are also parents to 15-month-old daughter Ford Grace Engelson.

In a previous announcement on the social media app, he gushed: "This baby thing has been good so far... let's do it again... coming this fall!' Trevor and Tracey got married in May 2019 - following a four-month engagement - a year after Trevor's ex-spouse tied the knot with Britain's Prince Harry. He and Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying into the royal family - tied the knot in September 2011 after around seven years together, but they separated approximately 18 months later and were granted a no-fault divorce in August 2013, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, are parents to son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, four months. Meanwhile, Meghan's half-brother admitted this week he would "do anything" to meet her children. Thomas Markle Jr. wants to meet the royal face-to-face to apologise for his previous explosive public statements about her because he "misses" the former 'Suits' actress and is keen to put their differences behind them.

He said: "I don't need a photo op to go see my sister and I don't want a story behind it. "I don't want anything - I would just love to go over to their home and knock on their door, give her a big hug and a kiss and say I missed the hell out of her and apologise right to her face. "Maybe one day that will happen. I'd do anything to see Archie and Lilibet."

The 'Big Brother VIP' contestant claimed he was "thrown to the wolves" and made "horrible mistakes" in speaking out about Meghan, as he had no previous experience of being in the public eye. He said: "We were very close, even though our families were, you know, living in different locations we still got together for the holidays and lots of quality time. "I was thrown to the wolves with the popularity and the media with no experience.