Duchess of Sussex drops title on Lili's birth certificate

The Duchess of Sussex shunned her title on her daughter's birth certificate and was listed as Rachel Meghan Markle, but her husband, Prince Harry, was listed as HRH The Duke of Sussex. A copy of the registration document for Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - who was born earlier this month - obtained by TMZ showed the tot's father, Prince Harry, was listed with HRH under his last name and The Duke of Sussex as his first, while the former “Suits” star was listed as Rachel Meghan Markle.

The reveal of the document comes following a dispute over the couple's son Archie's birth certificate. It had been claimed Meghan had removed her first names from the 2019 document and was listed as Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex, but the couple hit back in a strongly-worded statement in which they insisted the removal of the 39-year-old former actress' Christian names had been "dictated by the Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials." While Harry has used HRH on Lilibet's birth certificate, the couple were told not to use the title after they stepped away from official duties last year and were "no longer working royals."

Lilibet has been named after Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his late mother, Princess Diana. A spokesperson previously said of the couple's choice of moniker for their second child : "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

“Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." The pair previously admitted they felt "blessed" to have a daughter. They said: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.