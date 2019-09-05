Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works - a charity which helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed in interviews. Picture: AP

The Duchess of Sussex will return to work next week. The former 'Suits' actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry - will undertake her first official engagement since giving birth to her son Archie in May on September 12, when she will launch her capsule collection for Smart Works at an event in London, England.

Meghan has been a patron of Smart Works - a charity which helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed in interviews and get back to work - since January and announced the collaboration in July.

The 38-year-old duchess, who worked with her friend, designer Misha Nonoo on the initiative, previously explained that her idea for the collection came when she realised the clothes the charity already had were not the "right stylistic choices" or always available in the right sizes.

She said: "When you walk into a Smart Works space you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes.

"Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.

"To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe.

"Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other's story, it reminds us we are in it together."