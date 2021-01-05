Emma Roberts ’thrilled’ over her son’s arrival

Emma Roberts is “thrilled” over her son’s arrival. The 'American Horror Story' star and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed a baby into the world on December 27, whom they named Rhodes, and sources have said the couple are happier than ever to have started the next chapter of their lives as parents. An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Both parents are thrilled and mother and baby are doing well.” Rhodes was born in Los Angeles and reportedly weighed around nine pounds, according to reports published at the time of his birth. Emma, 29, previously admitted she was finding it "a wild experience" being pregnant in lockdown.

She said: "That’s become such a loaded question in 2020. Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful."

And the ‘Scream Queens’ star also insisted she felt “grateful” she’s been able to stay at home and not work, because it has allowed her to “be present” with herself.

She said: "It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now. It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that's been - some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."