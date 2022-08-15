Faith Nketsi welcomes first child: ‘I pray every day that I am the best mommy to you’

Ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of her reality show, Faith Nketsi has revealed some exciting news: that she has welcomed first child. In the previous seasons of her reality show, Nketsi had opened up about experiencing a miscarriage and her desire to start a family.

Nketsi kept news of her pregnancy under wraps as in her social media post, she revealed how amazing the past nine months have been. Nketsi’s fans – or riders, as she calls them – may have been kept out of the loop about her pregnancy but she did reveal that she will be sharing her journey with them. “These past nine months have been nothing but amazing. I can’t wait to share my journey with you guys❤️,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) In her post, she wrote a special message to her husband, Nzuzo Njilo. “To my husband 🥺 I love you so much and you are such a blessing to my life. My little family is complete and I am beyond grateful.” Nketsi also shared on her Instagram stories a picture of her holding her newborn baby on her chest. The new mommy also shared a message to her newborn, whose gender she did not reveal.

