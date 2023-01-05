Forget the new album, Rihanna wants another baby

The 34-year-old pop star welcomed a son with rapper A$AP Rocky last May, and an insider has alleged that becoming parents has "brought them so much closer together", and she is already thinking of becoming pregnant again soon.

A source said: "Being a mum has changed Ri’s life for the better in every way. She and Rocky are totally in sync as parents and are loving the experience. It’s brought them so much closer as a couple. Ri wants a big family – she doesn’t see any need to hang around and feels ready now her body has fully healed and recovered from the delivery in mid-May."

Meanwhile, the insider went on to explain that the 'Umbrella' hitmaker - who is yet to reveal the name of her baby boy - had been planning to tie the knot with A$AP "a while back" but postponed their nuptials so they could raise the little one and claimed she is now hoping to get married later this year.