Friends and fans surprised as Dineo Ranaka becomes a mom

Radio and TV personality Dineo Ranaka surprised her fans and industry friends with her most recent Instagram post. The Metro FM DJ shared a beautiful picture of herself and her new-born baby accompanied with the caption: “And unto me a child was born. Welcome to the family little one 🤍 @ok_majozi 🥺🤍 thank you 🤍🥺 I love you ok 🤞🏽”.

Ranaka’s friends and fans seemed to be in shock that she had given birth saying they hadn’t a clue she was pregnant to begin with; they also couldn’t believe Ranaka’s body already looked so good. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dineo Ranaka (@dineoranaka)

TV and radio presenter Lerato Kganyago, who was one of the few people who did know about Ranaka’s pregnancy, said in the comments section she had carried so beautifully. “You carried so beautifully, with grace. Loved watching you wobbling around the studio. You are so strong babe and so blessed,” said Kganyago. TV personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo commented on the picture saying: “I am not crying, I promise. Hearty congratulations @dineoranaka May your precious baby bring you endless days of pure bliss. Blessings to you and your family. ♥️♥️♥️”.