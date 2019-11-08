Gabrielle Union has admitted she was “scared” when she welcomed her daughter Kaavia into the world last year.
The 47-year-old actress and her husband Dwayne Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogate mother in November last year, and in honour of the tot’s first birthday, Gabrielle has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, in which she admits she was terrified of being labelled a “failure” for having “no clue” what to do as a new mother.
Alongside a slideshow of pictures of Kaavia set to ‘Lovely Day’ by Bill Withers, Gabrielle wrote: “Scared to hold you. Scared to burp you. Scared to reveal I have no clue what I'm doing. Scared to go to work. Scared to stay home. Scared when you sleep. Scared when you wake up. Scared I'm not living up to some impossible standard of motherhood. Scared I'd lose myself. Scared I'd be exposed as a failure, as less than, not as good as, not as comfortable as, not as... anything. (sic)”