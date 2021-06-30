Gal Gadot gives birth to third child

Gal Gadot has given birth to her third child, a daughter named Daniella. The “Wonder Woman” actress and her husband Yaron Varsano have welcomed daughter Daniella into the world and the proud parents and their older children, Alma, nine, and three-year-old Maya, couldn't be happier.

Gal shared a family photo on Instagram featuring all five members of her clan and wrote: "“My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired ) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) The 36-year-old actress previously confessed she felt "like a God" when she had her children. Sharing her own “Wonder Woman” experience, she said: "When I had my two daughters. I know this sounds cheesy, but you feel like you are a God when you deliver your children. It’s like, ‘I made this!’ The best feeling in the world is to become a mother and give life."

And Gal admitted she was a lot more relaxed around her second pregnancy because she’d been through it before, and when Maya was born, she needed to focus more on Alma’s needs. She said: "I was a lot more nervous with my first pregnancy but with Maya I was at ease. It’s different because you have that experience behind you when you have a second child.