Georgina Rodriguez says losing one of her twins was ‘worst moment’ of her life

Georgina Rodriguez says losing one of her twins was the “worst moment” of her life. The 28-year-old model and her footballer partner Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, were devastated when their son died in childbirth on April 18.

She has now said she was left wondering how she could “carry on” after the loss and credits the love of her family for getting her through her grief. Rodriguez added she was also gifted the “best” moment of her life as her late son’s twin sister was born healthy the same day she lost him. She made the admissions in a preview of the upcoming second season of her Netflix series ‘I am Georgina’, shown to journalists at a Spanish TV and radio film festival.

Rodriguez said: “Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. “This year, I’ve experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. “A big piece of my heart shattered and I asked myself how I could carry on.

“I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together.” Rodriguez’s surviving daughter is called Bella Esmeralda, who she called her “small great blessing” in a social media post when the girl was nearly four months old. She also shares daughter Alana Martina, four, with dad-of-six Ronaldo, as well as Cristiano Jr, 12, and five-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.

The couple said at the time they lost their twin boy: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

