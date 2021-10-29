Gigi Hadid breaks her silence after reported split from Zayn Malik, says she is 'solely focused' on daughter

Gigi Hadid is "solely focused" on her daughter. The 26-year-old model has reportedly split from Zayn Malik - the father of her 13-month-old daughter Khai - amid claims the former One Direction singer was involved in an altercation with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, earlier this month, and though she hasn't commented directly on the speculation, she's broken her silence for the first time since the allegations surfaced.

Her spokesperson told E! News: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time." TMZ first reported on Thursday that Yolanda was considering filing a police report after Zayn allegedly “struck” her last week. But moments before the story was published, the 28-year-old singer shared a statement about the incident, where he said he would “not contest” the claims for the sake of keeping his life as private as possible.

He then also gave a statement to TMZ in which he “adamantly denied” striking Yolanda, and called for the reality star to work on their family issues “in private”. His statement to TMZ read: "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private." In Zayn’s Twitter post, the ‘Pillowtalk’ hitmaker referred to Gigi as his “partner”, but also stated he was “co-parenting”, which is a term usually used for parents who are no longer together but are united in taking care of their child.

He wrote on Twitter: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. “In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." Zayn went on to say the situation “should be a private matter”, and he’s determined to bring the family back to a “peaceful environment” away from the public eye.

He added: "This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."