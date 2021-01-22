Gigi Hadid has revealed her baby daughter's name

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gigi Hadid has revealed her baby daughter's name by changing her Instagram bio to read: "Khai's mom." The 25-year-old model - who has her little girl with partner Zayn Malik - quietly changed her Instagram bio to include the tot's first name. She added: “Khai’s mom." The moniker is seemingly a tribute to Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid‘s mother, Khairiah. The name reveal came as Khai turned four months old on Thursday.

Gigi took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of her giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek to mark the milestone.

She captioned the post: “my girl. 4 months & THE BEST KID (sic)"

Gigi Hadid revealed the name of her baby girl with Zayn Malik, adding "khai's mom" to her Instagram bio. 🍼 pic.twitter.com/dFlmpu0FBA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2021

The blonde beauty also shared a screenshot of a text message she had sent to former One Direction star Zayn, 28, which read: “Hey. I’m obsessed w our kid (sic)”

While she shared some words of encouragement for other new mothers.

She wrote in a third post: “to new moms: if u washed your face today, i’m proud of you. it’s fine, i’m fine. We were cleansed and blessed by @amandascgorman today (sic)”

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed Gigi is a “natural” at motherhood.

An insider said: "Motherhood has come to her with such ease. She is such a natural.”

The source also revealed Gigi and Zayn are “so in love”, and have strengthened their bond more than ever thanks to their new arrival.

They added: "[Gigi and Zayn] are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer.

“They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting. Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."