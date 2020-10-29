Gigi Hadid shares handwritten note thanking everyone for supportive messages since giving birth

Gigi Hadid has shared a handwritten note thanking everyone for the supportive messages she and Zayn Malik have been "blessed" with since welcoming their first child into the world. The 25-year-old model and the 27-year-old former One Direction star announced the birth of their baby girl in September, and since then they've been overwhelmed with gifts and messages from their loved ones and fans. The new mom penned the letter to give a "public thanks" for the "many generous gifts" the couple received for the tot - whose name they have chosen not to reveal yet. The note reads: "I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't gotten a public 'thanks'... "I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love - and I will slowly probably share them.

"BUT thank you cards are on their way - if I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!

"SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. IF YOU HAVE SENT SOMETHING, EVEN A MESSAGE, THANK YOU. I LOVE YOU X G. (sic)"

The letter was first shared on Instagram by Gigi's mother Yolanda, who recently gushed about how her "heart is expending" after becoming an Oma to their little bundle.

The 56-year-old television personality gave the first glimpse of the newborn when she shared a picture of herself holding the baby's tiny hands on Instagram and gushed about how she's loving "every minute" of being a grandparent.

She wrote: "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.....

Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."