Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar seems to be a chip off the old block. The British chef posted a picture of five-month-old Oscar getting his first haircut, and captioned it: "Not happy having my first haircut!"

It's not hard to see the similarities between the foul-mouthed Ramsay and his mini-me. Nope, little Oscar doesn't look impressed.

Ramsay and his wife Tana welcomed the newest member of the family in April this year, and it seems he's already got his father's trademark look down.

Here's hoping that he'll follow in his father's footsteps, as having a potty mouth is obviously paying off for the Michelin-starred chef. According to Eater SF, Ramsay will be opening his third Hell's Kitchen in Lake Tahoe.

"I absolutely fell in love with this area; from the breathtaking views of the lake to the amazing skiing nearby, Lake Tahoe has it all," Ramsay said in a written statement, "It's a perfect location for a third Hell's Kitchen restaurant."

The Lake Tahoe site is expected to open later this year.