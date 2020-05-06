Grimes explains meaning behind her son's name, and yes, we're still confused

Grimes has explained the meaning behind her child's name - X Æ A-12. The 32-year-old singer welcomed a baby boy into the world on Tuesday with her partner Elon Musk and took to social media to explain to her fans why they chose the unusual moniker for their newborn. She wrote on Twitter: "X, the unknown variable ... Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) ... A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song) (metal rat) (sic)" No one has yet been instructed how to pronounce the baby's name but when one fan suggested it could be "X Ash Archangel", Elon seemingly confirmed this by liking the tweet.

And Elon insisted the baby was doing well, when one fan asked how things were going for the new dad.

Speaking about the child, Elon - who has five children with his first wife Justine Wilson - wrote on Twitter: "Happy, healthy & cute as a button :) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Elon announced the happy news on Tuesday, just hours after declaring the birth was just "a few hours away". He later added another tweet to say that "mom and baby [was] all good".

When one fan asked if they had a boy or a girl, Elon confirmed he was the proud father of a son and when someone asked if they had named the child yet, Elon quipped back: "X Æ A-12 Musk (sic)"

Grimes previously confessed that falling pregnant has been a "profound" experience for her.

She said: "For a girl, it’s sacrificing your body and your freedom. It’s a pretty crazy sacrifice and only half of the population has to do it.

"It was really profound to me when I decided I was going to do it, to actually go through the act of unprotected sex. I’m just like, I have sacrificed my power in this moment. I have, like, capitulated. And I have spent my whole life avoiding that situation. I have never capitulated to anything, so it was just a profound commitment."