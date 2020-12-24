Gucci Mane becomes a dad for second time

Gucci Mane has become a father for the second time. The 40-year-old rapper and his wife of three years, Keyshia Ka'Oir - welcomed son Ice into the world on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. The big announcement was made by Mane on Instagram. Sharing with his 14.2 million followers, Mane posted one of Ka’Oir’s maternity photos and wrote: “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he’s here!!!!!!!(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) The mother of four also shared the happy news on her Instagram page.

She wrote: "He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS [ice emoji] 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT [baby emoji] (sic)”

Gucci is already father to Keitheon, 12, with former partner Sheena Evans, while Keyshia has two daughters and one son from the previous relationship.

Just a week ago, the 'Wake Up in the Sky' hitmaker had hinted at the little boy's name because he shared a sonogram photo and inside the caption he included a frozen face emoji.

He wrote: "Wow my son bout to look just like me [blue face emoji] (sic)"

The couple first announced they were expecting a baby together in August, and Mane included the same emoji in his announcement.

He wrote: "My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir [heart, fire and frozen face emojis] (sic)"

And his wife wrote on her account: "I ain't athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics[pregnant and angel emojis] (sic)"

Keyshia has previously explained the couple have decided not to share photos of their kids on their social media accounts.

She has said: "Gucci and I both have children. It's a situation where I'm proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don't need the kids in the limelight. I don't want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children."