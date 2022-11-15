Guy vomits while his girlfriend is in labour. Is he an a**hole for missing the actual birth?

Most women love to have their partners with them when they give birth. It’s a very special and life-changing moment not to be missed.

However, as amazing it is to have your partner present, it doesn’t always work quite as expected. Some men fall asleep because of all the waiting around. Others leave the room because they cannot deal with all the screaming. There are those who even faint! This poor guy vomited during the crucial moment of the birthing process and now his girlfriend is angry with him.

Taking to Reddit’s AITA group, he tells users about what happened in the delivery room while his girlfriend was giving birth. “I was in the delivery room with her and she did want me to stay with her, the problem was I started feeling really nauseous when she was giving birth. I tried to look away, hold my breath and do some breathing exercises. It was helping but at some point I started to feel sick to my stomach. I tried to stay until she had given birth and I left right when I heard our baby’s cries and the staff congratulating us, perfect timing because I did throw up once I entered the bathroom. I went back right away and my girlfriend was visibly upset.” Personally, I think he did really well just a pity he couldn’t make it to the very end.

Reddit users are in agreement that he isn’t an a**hole. “NTA, some dads pass out in the delivery room and nurses have to divert their attention away from the mother. Leaving was more considerate,” commented one user. While another took his side saying, “NTA you left due to an illness and came back ASAP. If I were you I’d get a quick phrase and use it every time to shut people down. “I had to puke, it was unfortunate timing. Let it go.”