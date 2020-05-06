Happy birthday Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! 7 of our favourite snaps

Wow, has time flown. It seems like barely a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.

Dressed demurely in white, Meghan proudly displayed little Archie wrapped in a blanket and baby beanie sleeping soundly in his mother's arms as his beaming dad looked on.

And now a year later, Archie celebrates his first year, albeit far from his ancestral home. Little over a month ago Harry and Meghan made the move to the US. According to reports, the couple are shacked up in a Malibu home, not far from close friend Sir Elton John.





We doubt whether Archie will get to experience the pomp that goes with a first birthday, seeing as the whole of LA is still self-isolating. But we're really hoping Harry and Meghan will grace us with a picture of the little guy. Reports say they might release a rare photo of him on social media.





In the meantime, we'll have to make do with a selection of pictures of the little prince in celebration of his first birthday.





In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle. Picture: AP



An official christening photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Windsor Castle with with the Rose Garden in the background, in Windsor. Picture: AP



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared this image of Prince Archie’s christening on Instagram. Picture: Reuters



Pictures of the Year: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie while visiting the Desmond Tutu Foundation on their Africa tour. Picture: Reuters



In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: AP



Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie, as she meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. Picture: Reuters





































