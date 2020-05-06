Happy birthday Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! 7 of our favourite snaps
Wow, has time flown. It seems like barely a year since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world.
Dressed demurely in white, Meghan proudly displayed little Archie wrapped in a blanket and baby beanie sleeping soundly in his mother's arms as his beaming dad looked on.
And now a year later, Archie celebrates his first year, albeit far from his ancestral home. Little over a month ago Harry and Meghan made the move to the US. According to reports, the couple are shacked up in a Malibu home, not far from close friend Sir Elton John.
We doubt whether Archie will get to experience the pomp that goes with a first birthday, seeing as the whole of LA is still self-isolating. But we're really hoping Harry and Meghan will grace us with a picture of the little guy. Reports say they might release a rare photo of him on social media.
In the meantime, we'll have to make do with a selection of pictures of the little prince in celebration of his first birthday.
