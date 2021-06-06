Harry and Meghan break their silence after birth of Lilibet Diana, admit they feel 'very blessed’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is "more than they could have ever imagined".

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have broken their silence for the first time since welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana into the world on June 4, admitting they feel very "blessed".

A statement from the couple, posted on their Archewell Foundation charity website, reads: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The couple's happy news was confirmed on Sunday by their spokesperson.

They said in a statement: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Harry and Meghan - who also have Archie, two - named their little one after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

The couple added in a statement released through their spokesperson: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Harry and Meghan announced that they were expecting a baby girl during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, after confirming their pregnancy news back in February.