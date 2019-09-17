It seems that British taxpayers won't need to cough up for Baby Archie's nanny and Meghan's hairdresser. Picture: AP

Just a week before they are due to start their tour of Africa, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex have been hit with heavy criticism. According to Australian publication, New Idea, their family trip is estimated to cost $2-million (about R29-million). Details of their tour include a 16-strong entourage, a new private secretary and five more staffers than William and Kate had when they travelled to Australia in 2014.

But it seems British taxpayers won't need to pay for Archie's nanny and Meghan's hairdresser - the couple will be paying the costs themselves.

Royal watchers have been comparing the couple's first trip overseas as a family of three to William and Kate's royal duties, including their three children.

An insider told the UK's ITV that Meghan and Harry are intent on keeping Archie under wraps during the tour. “The couple hope to include [him] at some point,” the insider said. “But it’s difficult to schedule. He’s five months old.”

Any chances of SA fans seeing Archie are slim. For most of their Africa tour Harry will be visiting Botswana, Angola and Malawi, while Meghan and Archie will remain in SA.