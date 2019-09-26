Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie, as she meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Cape Town - His parents have zealously guarded his privacy since he was born in May. But on Wednesday Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor went public with his first official engagement as ‘Arch met Arch’.

Archie, bearing an uncanny resemblance to his father Prince Harry at the same age, was kissed on the forehead by one of the heroes of the anti-apartheid movement, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 87. The Nobel Prize winner looked delighted as Harry, 35, introduced his son, saying: "Arch, meet Arch".

The cleric, who prefers to be known by the nickname, was joined by his daughter who branded Archie a "ladies’ man". Meghan also revealed her nickname for her son as she cooed: "Oh Bubba!" They met at the base for the archbishop’s legacy foundation in Cape Town, a restored 200-year-old granary built by slaves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with their baby Archie, share a moment with Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA)





Harry, Meghan and Archie could not hide their excitement. Harry said: "You’re going to meet Arch! You’re going to meet Arch!" as his four-month-old son squealed in excitement.

Meghan, wearing a £350 (about R6 500) blue print Club Monaco dress and heels, held Archie in her arms and made little clucking sounds. Archie, who has the barest sprinkling of downy blond hair, was dressed in striped blue and white dungarees.