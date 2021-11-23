Here, hold my baby! Maps Maponyane posts adorable snaps of him on uncle duty and we are not okay

Maps Maponyane can do no wrong. One of SA’s most eligible bachelors had women across Mzansi clutching their pearls over the weekend when he posted a series of snaps of himself sharing a special moment with his niece. Taking to Instagram, the proud uncle managed to spend some quality time with his 8-month old niece Nova and captioned the post: “Happy 8 months Nova.

“Thanks for bringing so much joy into our lives and making me the happiest uncle.” Maponyane even had Nova Instagram ready by dressing her in a colourful romper he had gotten her all the way from Ghana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) Soon his comments section was flooded with responses to the adorable duo. One fan joked: “For a moment, I thought I would read dad somewhere.”

Another said: “You with babies are my favourite content! 😍 Nova is adorable! Can't believe it’s been 8 months already!” One thing we can all agree on is that it’s definitely the content we signed up for. In the meantime, we can hope and pray that some lucky woman gets to call him her baby daddy in the near future.